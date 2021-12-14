Texas Basketball Preview: Arkansas–Pine Bluff (8PM Tip, ESPNU)
LINE Texas -34, O/U 134.5
Following a disappointing road defeat against a very solid Seton Hall Pirates team, in which they managed only 60 total points in a four-point loss, Texas looks to bounce back against the 1-10 Arkansas–Pine Bluff Golden Lions of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
If you listened to last week's "Keep Austin Beard," I discussed the 0-7 SWAC team Texas Southern Tigers' going on the road to play the 20th-ranked Florida Gators and absolutely working them, 69-54. They out-rebounded UF 46-23, while the former SEC powerhouse shot 5/24 from three and 21/55 overall. The Tigers shot 31/57 for 54.4%.
Why do I bring this up?
Not to to trash Florida – I have better things to do than to rip on amateur athletes. Instead, I do it as a bit of a warning: these games can happen. Now do I think it will happen tonight against the Golden Lions? No, because Texas plays elite defense, and teams that play a high level defensively are upset less than teams that are offensively minded. Also, Chris Beard is a better coach than Mike White is. But it has happened before, this season. So the Longhorns better be on alert.
Despite all of that, this should be one of the easier games of the year for Texas. A-PB has only had two winning seasons in the 25 they've been around, and this year will be another of the losing variety unless things turn around in a serious way for Solomon Bozeman's Golden Lions.
Bozeman caught heat recently for calling a timeout to make his team run, mid-game. I'll let you decide whether that's a bad look or some Bo-Davis-style get-yourselves-into-gear-type coaching, but either way, it didn't work. They still lost to Iowa State, 83-64.
Pine Bluff ranks 319th in the nation at 63.4 PPG, and they have gotten blasted in nearly all of their losses this year, including a 40-point loss to Wyoming, a 45-point loss to Baylor (understandable), a 28-point loss to UCSB, and a 24-point loss to Pacific.
To be frank, they've taken a beating this year from all competition, with their only win coming against D-II Arkansas Baptist, 75-70. It's a major mismatch. Even Texas Southern had some close games against good teams; Pine Bluff lacks that in any capacity.
Here's their starting lineup.
Pine Bluff runs an eight-man rotation generally with only two forwards, meaning they lack size, so Texas should be able to dominate the glass. I'd ideally like to see some more blocked shots as well, as they have not done that this year with any kind of consistency.
Here is the Texas starting lineup.
Things I'd like to see tonight:
• Andrew Jones to find some kind of rhythm.
Andrew Jones has been coming off the bench lately, and his struggles have continued. He had just two points against Seton Hall last week, and no FGs. He's averaging half what he did last year per game, which is understandable in a sense as there are more offensive weapons, but at this point, he's not a threat to score the ball. Texas needs higher-level guard play than they're getting if they want to compete in conference.
• More blocked shots.
As I said earlier, Texas hasn't done any shot-blocking this year. They're 275th in the country in blocked shots at just 2.5 per game. They're playing an undersized team tonight, so maybe they can get it going with some more rejections.
• Playing a full game.
Against Seton Hall, they scored 37 in the first half to just 23 in the second. There have been a lot of good halves from the Longhorns this year, but there haven't been a ton of complete games. For their sake, they need to get used to playing a full 40 with conference play around the corner.
• Increased shot making from guards.
The Texas guards combined for 8/25 from the field against the Pirates, which will frankly not be good enough against the Big 12 to win any kind of important games, especially considering how defensively elite the conference is this year, with Baylor, Kansas, and Texas Tech. 32% from guards is a scary number if you're a Texas fan, and Seton Hall's defense isn't as good as the defenses of the squads I just named. If Texas wants to compete for the top three seeds in the Big 12, their guards need to figure it out, stat.
• Better three-point shooting.
Texas shot 1/13 from three last week. While I don't think they'll ever be a great team from deep this season, they have to be better than that. I'd also like to see more attempts from three. They need to get some reps in to improve, and tonight seems like a good opportunity to jack some up from behind the arc.
@KeenanWomack_OB