Texas Basketball Preview: Arkansas–Pine Bluff (8PM Tip, ESPNU)

LINE Texas -34, O/U 134.5

Following a disappointing road defeat against a very solid Seton Hall Pirates team, in which they managed only 60 total points in a four-point loss, Texas looks to bounce back against the 1-10 Arkansas–Pine Bluff Golden Lions of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

If you listened to last week's "Keep Austin Beard," I discussed the 0-7 SWAC team Texas Southern Tigers' going on the road to play the 20th-ranked Florida Gators and absolutely working them, 69-54. They out-rebounded UF 46-23, while the former SEC powerhouse shot 5/24 from three and 21/55 overall. The Tigers shot 31/57 for 54.4%.

Why do I bring this up?

Not to to trash Florida – I have better things to do than to rip on amateur athletes. Instead, I do it as a bit of a warning: these games can happen. Now do I think it will happen tonight against the Golden Lions? No, because Texas plays elite defense, and teams that play a high level defensively are upset less than teams that are offensively minded. Also, Chris Beard is a better coach than Mike White is. But it has happened before, this season. So the Longhorns better be on alert.

Despite all of that, this should be one of the easier games of the year for Texas. A-PB has only had two winning seasons in the 25 they've been around, and this year will be another of the losing variety unless things turn around in a serious way for Solomon Bozeman's Golden Lions.

Bozeman caught heat recently for calling a timeout to make his team run, mid-game. I'll let you decide whether that's a bad look or some Bo-Davis-style get-yourselves-into-gear-type coaching, but either way, it didn't work. They still lost to Iowa State, 83-64.

Pine Bluff ranks 319th in the nation at 63.4 PPG, and they have gotten blasted in nearly all of their losses this year, including a 40-point loss to Wyoming, a 45-point loss to Baylor (understandable), a 28-point loss to UCSB, and a 24-point loss to Pacific.

To be frank, they've taken a beating this year from all competition, with their only win coming against D-II Arkansas Baptist, 75-70. It's a major mismatch. Even Texas Southern had some close games against good teams; Pine Bluff lacks that in any capacity.

Here's their starting lineup.