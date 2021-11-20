Texas Basketball: San Jose State Preview (5 PM, LHN)

Line Texas -28.5, O/U 130.5 To all of you guys joining me after the West Virginia game - sorry. Texas basketball (no. 8, 3-1) takes on San Jose State (1-2) tonight at 5PM on the Longhorn Network as part of the Abe Lemons Classic. First-year HC Tim Miles and his San Jose State Spartans have one win and two losses on the year, with their lone victory coming against CS-Fullerton, 78-76. They lost their next two to Stanford (76-62) and to Cal-Baptist (67-66). Last year, the Spartans finished last place in the Mountain West, going 5-16 overall including 2-12 in conference play in what would be the last season for coach Jean Prioleau, who never went better than 7-24 in any season at SJSU. In total, their program has been struggling for years now, but this influx of transfers seem like they could possibly turn the tide (six three-star transfers from various P6 schools). Still, right now, they're not at Texas' level, and the Longhorns should cruise today. F Omari Moore leads the Spartans in scoring with 14.5 PPG, but they rank 253rd in the nation in team PPG at just 68.7. Despite this, they shoot threes at a high clip, averaging 40.6% per game.

A note about their starters: Simmons starts, but is eighth in the team in minutes, and they use an eight-man rotation for the most part. F Tibet Goerner plays 31 MPG and averages 11 PPG, 4 RPG, 1.5 APG, and 1 SPG off the bench. G Alvaro Cardenas-Torre plays 25.3 MPG and 7.7 PPG, 2.3 RPG, and 3.3 APG. For the Longhorns, look for Tre Mitchell to make his return to the starting lineup, as he got his first start last game against Northern Colorado. The starting lineup should look like this.