This should be a good match-up for the Horns, and I think the Longhorns steal one in Lubbock behind a Max Abmas resurrection. However, you need to be prepared as the Red Raiders just dropped one at UCF and are looking to bounce back. Texas Tech Scouting Report Starting 5 #2 Pop Isaacs (Soph.)

Guard

6’2, 170lbs 32.7 MPG, 14.0 FGA, .349 FG%, 6.6 3PA, .295 3P%, .836 FT%, 0.3 ORB, 2.9 DRB, 3.2 TRB, 3.6 AST, 15.9 PPG Do NOT let the shooting percentages fool you. Pop Isaacs is a sophomore guard that can fill it up on any given night. He's a player that can shoot from anywhere inside of half court and will not hesitate to do so. He averages a whopping 14 shot attempts a game, and is primed for a huge night, especially at home against Texas. They will do everything and anything to get him the ball, whether he's the primary ball handler or not. He struggles going left off the dribble, and Texas needs to shade him left. Run him off the three-point line, make him take contested shots at the rim.



#6 Joe Toussaint (Sr.)

Guard

6'0, 190lbs 33.3 MPG, 9.1 FGA, .415 FG%, 3.4 3PA , .323% 3P%, .865 FT, 0.4 ORB, 2.3 DRB, 2.7 TRB, 4.2 AST, 12.2 PPG Joe Toussaint is a big-bodied 5th year senior, and two-time transfer from Iowa and West Virginia. He came into Texas Tech with a bunch of experience, and it shows. He's going to operate as the Red Raiders' primary ball handler and does just about everything well. He can score with either hand, he can shoot the ball well, and plays phenomenal on-ball defense. Cannot allow easy dribble penetration. He does a phenomenal job operating inside of 15 feet when he has a big on their heels in pick and roll situations and does a good job in finding open guys. Keep in front, no easy dribble penetration.

#24 Kerwin Walton (Sr)

Guard

6’5, 205lbs 23.3 MPG, 5.7 FGA, .530 FG%, 4.1 3PA, .495 3P%, .720 FT%, 0.6 ORB, 1.5 DRB, 2.1TRB, 0.5 AST, 8.8 PPG Kerwin Walton is another guy who has been around the block a few times, playing for really quality teams. He was at North Carolina for 2 seasons prior to transferring to Texas Tech for his Junior season. He's always been a role player who is capable of putting the ball on the floor and knocking down open looks. That being said, he doesn't take a high volume of shots. You play him straight up. It's not a guy who's going to overwhelm you with his size or athleticism, you just need to keep in front and not let him be a factor in a game he has no business being a factor in. Everybody at the D1 level is capable, don't let this guy have a breakout game.

#22 Warren Washington (Super Sr.)

Forward

7'0, 215lbs 27.2 MPG, 6.8 FGA, .620 FG%, 0 3PA, 0 3P%, .556 FT%, 2.4 ORB, 5.0 DRB, 7.4 TRB, 1.8 AST, 8.56 PPG Athletic big with solid footwork, Warren Washington is a guy that is the definition of an energy guy. He runs the floor well, and goes after every single rebound. He also struggles going to his left hand and wants to dunk everything. Make him catch the ball of the block. He's not a very effective player when he gets the ball off his spot. Force him to make a decision when has the ball because every time he catches it, he's looking to score. BOX OUT, BOX OUT, BOX OUT.

#5 Darrion Williams (Soph.)

Forward

6'6, 210 LBS 32.4 MPG, 7.8 FGA, .476 FG%, .434 3P%, .881 FT %, 2.0 ORB, 5.4 DRB, 7.4 TRB, 2.5 AST, 10.8 PPG Solid. Everything that Nevada transfer Darrion Williams does on the floor is solid. You cannot lose him in transition, as he finds open spots really well and knocks down open shots at impressive 40%+ clip. He doesn't force anything. If you are a basketball fan it's hard not to appreciate how Darrion Williams plays the game. Really good player off the dribble and creates for himself. If it were me, it'd probably have to be Chendall Weaver or Tyrese Hunter that you start on him but I think Hunter will start on Toussaint. I'm curious to see who Rodney Terry matches up with the trio of Isaacs, Toussiant and Williams.