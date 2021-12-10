Texas battling for star-studded Houston trio of Banks, Dewberry, Perkins

We are less than a week away from the start of the early signing period, and there are still several questions that need to be answered for the Texas Longhorns. Steve Sarkisian and his staff are looking to close strong at important positions across the board.

Three of the most-discussed recruits that Texas is after all reside in the Houston area: 5-star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks of Humble Summer Creek, 5-star linebacker Harold Perkins of Cypress Park, and Rivals100 offensive lineman Kam Dewberry of Humble Atascocita.

Banks is a former Oregon commit that is being hotly pursued by the Longhorns, while the other two have included Texas in their final three as we inch towards decision day for the 2022 class.

Orangebloods caught up with all three prospects this week at the Houston Touchdown Club Banquet – where Texas defensive line commit Kristopher Ross out of Galena Park North Shore took home Defensive Player of the Year honors. OB got the latest on the trio.

***