2023 DeSoto (TX) wide receiver Johntay Cook has been a priority target for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns staff since the regime first arrived in Austin last January.

Sarkisian has made it known that he wants Texas to become faster and more explosive on the offensive side of the ball. The wideout out of DeSoto certainly fits that bill perfectly.

Cook is a dynamic offensive weapon that has the ability to take the top off the defense and score from anywhere on the field. He displays impressive route running to pair with electrifying speed and quickness. Good things tend to happen when Cook has the ball in his hands.

Therefore, it comes to no surprise that Cook is one of the most sought after pass catchers in the 2023 cycle.