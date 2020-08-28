Orangebloods - Texas beats Kansas, lands Tamar “Scoop” Bates for commit No. 4 in 2021

After Texas offered Bates on July 15th, Smart, with the help of assistant Jai Lucas, quickly built up a very strong bond with Bates. Throughout his head coaching career, Smart has always placed a heavy emphasis on competitive players, and especially unselfish competitive players who constantly believe they have something to prove. So, it’s not surprising the Texas head coach and Bates immediately hit it off. “How I have a chip on my shoulder, always play hard and always want to prove people wrong he does too,” responded Bates about why he bonded so well with his future head coach. “Like people saying he won’t be there after this year and that he’s not going to win. In our conversations he says it himself that he loves to prove people wrong. That same enthusiasm that I play with, he coaches with it.” Recipient of the 2020 DiRenna Award as the best basketball player in Kansas City, Bates is set to make the move to IMG Academy for his senior season. He chose the Longhorns from a final seven of Alabama, Creighton, Iowa State, Kansas, Missouri and Oregon. Once thought to be a very likely commitment for Kansas, Bates will take his talents to another Big 12 program.

WHAT KIND OF PLAYER IS TEXAS GETTING?

Listed at 6-5, 180 pounds, the lefthanded guard is capable of defending multiple positions, and possesses a versatile, well-rounded skill set as a three-level playmaker on offense and a competitive, future impact defender.



"A lot of the teams that are trying to get over the hump, they don’t have that guy who can really score or be a shot maker. I can be that guy that you can kick it to or just create a shot on my own,” Bates said when describing himself as a player.



“I’m definitely a leader. I’m real vocal on the floor. I talk the whole game. I’m not a guy who… I’m a dog, really. I’m just here to compete. I can get to the rack; three-level scorer and a two-way player. Take on the biggest assignment and guard the other team’s best player.”



During a recent Droppin’ Dimes podcast (start it around the 26-minute mark) last week, Bossi stated he thinks Bates is the “total package” as a player and a future All-Big 12 performer.



“If you like winners and good dudes who are going to be beloved by their teammates and probably their fan base, this is the kid. To me, he’s the total package. I think he’s a future All-Big 12 type of player. Maybe having him here in Kansas City and being able to speak with him and be around him as much as I have maybe I’m too close to the situation. But he’s up to about 6-5 now. He’s really developed as a jump-shooter. He’s tough. He’ll get to the lane. He’s a high-end defender. And he’s a worker.



“That kid is not going to leave any stone unturned in his quest to be successful. It’s just who he is. It’s his makeup, his DNA. I think whoever gets him is getting a serious winner… if either of them (referencing Texas and Missouri) are able to pull him away from Kansas, it’s a pretty big blow to Kansas, especially if he stays in the conference.”



Bates’s versatility on both ends of the floor should allow him to complement any type of guard combination at Texas. He’s a future playmaker for him or others with the ball in his hand, and can play off the ball as well with the ability to stretch a defense with his perimeter shooting.