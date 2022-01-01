Texas blows out Taz Sherman-less West Virginia at the FEC
Texas wins, 74-59. First half:• Great defense to start the game, forcing a shot clock violation on the second possession. They then forced a turnover the possession after that. They're swarming the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news