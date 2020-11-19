Orangebloods - Texas Card House War Room: FB team notes; Shemar Turner, Savion Byrd; more

It's time for another edition of the War Room, and this one covers a little bit of everything.

- We have an update on UT's schedule now that the football team has an unexpected bye week.

- How the COVID schedule shake-up could actually benefit Texas.

- Why Texas could be about to get a break in the COVID battle.

- Updates on new commitments Terrence Cooks and Byron Murphy.

- The latest with top DL target Shemar Turner, and how/if Murphy's commitment to Texas will have an impact.

- Texas continues to hang around for Savion Byrd. He gives us the latest update.

- A hoops recruiting nugget, and hoops team notes with the season set to begin.

