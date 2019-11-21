It's time for another edition of the Texas Card House War Room, where we bring you behind-the-scenes info on the Longhorn teams and recruiting efforts.

This week, we check in with sources to gauge what the mood of the football team is now that a Big 12 title is off the table. We also speak to sources on the idea of transfers after the season and how the on-field struggles might impact recruiting (Bigan Robinson, specifically).

We take a position by position look at where Texas is with the 2020 recruiting class and who might be left on the table.

CLICK HERE for this week's Texas Card House War Room!







Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save Big On A Orangebloods.com Subscription And Get Free Gear Too (click here for details!)