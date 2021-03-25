Orangebloods - Texas Card House War Room (Texas trending well with two; latest on Shaka)

The War Room's back, and we have key recruiting notes and several hoops notes of interest ...

- We offer up thoughts on Texas' sudden barrage of official visits scheduled for June. How could this benefit the Longhorns, and with which targets?

- We update our list of confirmed official visitors, including several Rivals100 prospects.

- Rumor has it the Longhorns are trending well with two elite prospects, one on each side of the ball. We fill you in.

- New Texas commitment Kristopher Ross details his decision and talks about which guys he's trying to bring with him to Austin.

- Updates on LB Derrick Brown and OL Jacob Sexton.

- Switching over the basketball, we talked to numerous sources to get the pulse on Shaka Smart's future in Austin. Will he be back? What are some factors being considered?

- Notes on hoops transfers and Texas roster notes on which guys could be leaving the basketball program and who might be returning.

To read the full 3-2-1 column, click HERE.

