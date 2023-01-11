Seth Fowler graduated from Texas in 1998. Since 2004, he has been helping home buyers and sellers in the DFW Metroplex. Whether new construction, existing homes, investment property, or land, he is your Real Estate Sherpa - guiding you through the process, making it an enjoyable experience. Based in Tarrant County, however, he will help connect you with a quality Realtor anywhere in Texas, the United States, or in the world. When looking to purchase or sell real estate in this new market, call Seth at 817.980.6636.





*** Primer. Despite all the background noise with the slow development of the Texas coaching search, they still have games to play, and being in the Big 12, these games are not layups. 17th-ranked TCU comes to Austin tonight to play the 10th-ranked Longhorns in UT's fourth conference matchup of the 2022-23 season, where they currently sit at 2-1 in conference and 13-2 overall. TCU, like a solid portion of the Big 12, has legitimate conference title aspirations, led by their borderline All-American guard Mike Miles Jr., a superstar that can fill it up on the offensive end by scoring as well as leading his team in assists. He's an offensive juggernaut by himself, averaging 19.8 points per game, good for second in the conference behind only Kansas F Jalen Wilson at 20 per. The Horned Frogs have wins over 19th-ranked Providence, a scrappy Iowa team with legit star power in projected first-rounder Kris Murray, Texas Tech, and Baylor. Their two losses are to Northwestern State (early in the season when they were down several players) and a really good Iowa State team, ranked 14th in the country. TCU has experience against good teams this year, so Texas' talent level won't shock them. This will be a hotly contested game.

TCU Offense. The Horned Frogs are a legitimate offensive threat, averaging 78.5 points per, ranking them 58th in the nation out of 363 teams in the PPG category. They do most of their scoring inside the three-point line, as they shoot a really poor percentage from outside – 29.7%, which has them at 327th in the country. Even their star Miles Jr. averages less than 33% on four attempts per game. While their second-leading scorer Emanuel Miller shoots 47.6% from deep, he's doing so on pretty limited attempts, taking less than two per game. Their third double-digit scorer, Damion Baugh, hits 34.8% on 2.6 tries, but outside of these three prolific scorers, no one shoots above Baugh's average with any kind of consistent attempts. So how does TCU score? They get a lot of attempts from inside the arc, averaging 22.7 makes, which has them sitting at 17th in the country in that category. They're also top 15 in two-point attempts per game at 43.1. They run a high-speed motion offense, a lot of four-out sets that emphasize pushing the ball in transition. This is an offense that doesn't necessarily require elite three-point shooting, as they try to get looks at the rim – they play with the 63rd fastest pace in the country out of 363 teams at 73 possessions per.



TCU Defense. Giving up just 63.5 points per game, the Horned Frogs have one of the best point differentials in the country, on average winning by 14.5 points. Opponents shoot the three ball very poorly against the TCU defense, hitting 29.9% from beyond the arc on just shy of 20 attempts per, which means the opposing team only gets about 18 points per contest from deep shooting. Overall, teams TCU plays are hitting just 40.1% from the field, which has them as the 46th-best FG% defense in the NCAA. They're good in passing lanes as well, not allowing a ton of assisted baskets at just 12.4 per game, and in addition, they protect the rim well, blocking 5.2 shots on average, which ranks them 22nd overall in that category. TCU forces 17.3 turnovers per, 8.5 of which are live-ball turnovers on steals that lead to run-outs. The Horned Frogs, as I mentioned in the previous paragraphs, like to get the ball out in transition and let their guards score before the opponent can set its half-court defense. Stealing the ball almost nine times is a great way to get the offense moving.



TCU Starting Lineup.

What to Watch For. • Mike Miles Jr.'s offense versus Tyrese Hunter's defense. We have a real battle tonight between two of the best players in the conference on their respective ends: Miles Jr. is an elite offensive player, while Tyrese Hunter claims excellent one-on-one defense with his lateral speed that makes it difficult to blow by him on dribble drive sets. Miles scores a good amount of his points driving the rack and getting lay-ins, so the onus is on Hunter to stay lateral with him and force him away from the paint. If Texas and Hunter can successfully ice Miles Jr., he'll have a much more difficult time scoring than he's used to. Ideally, they can force him into some pull-up shots from three, which aren't exactly his game. • Dealing with Eddie. TCU's center Eddie Lampkin is a massive body that isn't just physically imposing, but also skilled. The 6'11, 300-lbs Katy native is an absolute wrecking ball in the paint, averaging 7.5 points and 7.2 boards per game. As you're probably aware, Texas lacks size inside, especially when going against a guy as big as Lampkin is. It will be up to Christian Bishop and Dylan Disu to hold him off, as Dillon Mitchell is probably too slight of frame to handle Lampkin on his own. Expect some double teams in the paint when TCU's biggest player gets the ball in good position. Texas will have to play some ball denial and force him towards the top of the key for catches, because if he gets the ball on the low block, it's likely going to be a basket for the Horned Frogs. • Cleaning the Glass. TCU ranks 32nd in the country in offensive rebounds per game at 11.2 and Lampkin boasts a 17.1% offensive rebounding percentage, meaning Texas is really going to have to play the angles well on misses to prevent too many second-chance points by the Horned Frogs. This is how a team like TCU can come into the Moody Center and pull off an upset: extra possessions and shots near the rim. Overall, the Frogs rank 19th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage at 34%, meaning effort and doing the "dirty work" are a big part of their success. A guy like Brock Cunningham will probably see some minutes tonight. This is going to be a high-effort game, and if Texas doesn't show up ready to grind and scrap, they will lose.

