Texas commit Aeryn Hampton locked in with Longhorns

Prior to running at Texas Relays, Hampton had the opportunity to meet with some of the Texas coaches on campus. The blue-chip recruit spent time with multiple defensive assistants and some Longhorns players while in town.

“It was a great experience for teams all over Texas, and even Cali, to come out here and experience Texas Relays,” Hampton said. “It was like the Olympics, really. It was cool to run in front of that crowd.”

The four-star prospect was down in Austin this past weekend for the Texas Relays. Hampton represented Daingerfield in the 4x100 at the event. He compared the atmosphere at Mike A. Myers Stadium to that of the Olympics.

Hampton -- and Allen -- debuted as a Rivals100 prospect in the initial 2024 rankings. The three-way player ranks No. 26 in the national rankings and No. 3 in the state.

Daingerfield (TX) standout Aeryn Hampton became the second member of the Longhorns’ 2024 recruiting class back in February. The East Texas playmaker joined Aledo (TX) defensive back Jaden Allen in committing to Steve Sarkisian and Texas .

“I spent a lot of time with BJ (Allen) and Jaylon (Guilbeau). I spent a lot of time with them (on Friday) at the track meet, watching the 4x4,” Hampton told OB. “I talked with coach (Blake) Gideon, coach (Gary) Patterson. I didn’t see coach Sark, but I talked with most of the coaches on staff.”

Texas added former TCU head coach Gary Patterson to its staff earlier this year. Patterson became a legend in Fort Worth, thanks in large part to the defenses that he constructed. The veteran coach is expected to be a valuable addition to Sarkisian’s staff.

Hampton is well aware of what Patterson brings to the table. Patterson offered Hampton when he was still coaching the Horned Frogs. That is another relationship that the Longhorns can sell the versatile playmaker on.

“He actually texted me and said that he was glad to see me,” Hampton said of Patterson. “Before I came (to Austin), me and coach Patterson, we always talked. He offered me at TCU. I’ve been knowing coach Patterson, he’s really cool.”

Hampton and Allen lead an impressive start to the Longhorns’ 2024 recruiting efforts. Both are ranked inside the top-50 nationally in the initial Rivals rankings.

The Daingerfield product mentioned that he is focused on recruiting players like 4-star John Tyler athlete Derrick McFall and No. 1 overall prospect Colin Simmons out of Duncanville to join him on the 40 Acres.

A one-time Baylor commit, Hampton re-opened his recruitment in January before committing to the Longhorns a few weeks later. Despite already decommitting once, Hampton says that Texas has nothing to worry about.

The relationships that he has built with Sarkisian and Gideon, combined with the element of playing in Austin, have Hampton locked in with the Longhorns.

“That’s home,” Hampton said of Texas. “Sark is my guy, that’s my dude. I love Austin. Who doesn’t want to play in Austin?”