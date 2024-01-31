2025 defensive tackle Brandon Brown pulled a bit of a surprise when he committed to the Texas Longhorns on December 19. Since that time, Texas has had a coaching change at his position, but Brown has remained true with his commitment. This week, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and assistant coaches Tashard Choice and Jeff Banks paid Brown a visit at his school, and Brown says it was a good meeting.

“It was great. I felt a great connection with the coaches there,” Brown said. “Coach Sark, he’s a pretty nice guy. I liked his vibe.”

Brown, out of Eau Gallie High School in Palm Bay (FL), talked to the Texas coaches about new Longhorn defensive line coach Kenny Baker, and Brown is anxious to get to Austin for an in-person meeting with the newest member of the UT staff.

“They were telling me that coach Baker is going to get everything situated, then I’ll get on the phone with him and come out there and visit, see how I like him,” Brown said.