Texas commit Brandon Brown ready to meet new UT DL coach Kenny Baker
2025 defensive tackle Brandon Brown pulled a bit of a surprise when he committed to the Texas Longhorns on December 19. Since that time, Texas has had a coaching change at his position, but Brown has remained true with his commitment. This week, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and assistant coaches Tashard Choice and Jeff Banks paid Brown a visit at his school, and Brown says it was a good meeting.
“It was great. I felt a great connection with the coaches there,” Brown said. “Coach Sark, he’s a pretty nice guy. I liked his vibe.”
Brown, out of Eau Gallie High School in Palm Bay (FL), talked to the Texas coaches about new Longhorn defensive line coach Kenny Baker, and Brown is anxious to get to Austin for an in-person meeting with the newest member of the UT staff.
“They were telling me that coach Baker is going to get everything situated, then I’ll get on the phone with him and come out there and visit, see how I like him,” Brown said.
No date for a visit has been set up yet, but Brown said he’ll likely make his way to Austin for a spring practice once the upcoming dead period lifts in early March. Before making a trip to Austin, Brown will head further west this coming weekend with visits to USC and UCLA.
“I’m just looking for great vibes, feel the weather, see how it goes with the coaches,” Brown said.
A big part of Brown’s decision to commit to Texas was to be coached by Bo Davis, who is now at LSU. Despite Davis’ departure, Brown said he’s going to be patient and give the Longhorns a chance as he develops a relationship with Kenny Baker.
“I feel like I was going to be highly coached by the best coach, coach Bo. But he left. With coach Baker, it’s good to see another chance at it, see who I’ll be coached by,” Brown said.
At 6-1 ¾ and 285 pounds, Brown ranks No. 200 on the 2025 Rivals250. His high school film shows an athletic specimen that seems to live in the offensive backfield, which has programs like Texas, Auburn, USC, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M among the schools that have extended offers.
“I think I’m very physical, play at pad level. I get off the ball quick,” Brown said. “My change of direction, speed … I feel like I’m good at that, chasing down the ball carrier. I want to work my hips some more … and work on some more moves.”