“Overall, I graded my performance a B-,” Hampton said. “I feel that a lot of plays I feel, even at running back, I could have cut back, been more patient and scored. But it was a good first-week performance, especially with it being my first game at running back.”

Hampton was happy with his performance but said he still feels there’s room to improve.

Daingerfield is one of the top-ranked teams in 3A classification in the state of Texas, and the Tigers have their sights on making a run at a state championship. In order to achieve those goals, standout player Aeryn Hampton will have to play a big role. Hampton, a Texas Longhorn commitment, did his part in Daingerfield’s season-opening win, finding the end zone multiple times in a 53-32 win.

Hampton does a little bit of everything for Daingerfield. He’ll line up at running back and wide receiver on offense. He returns punts and kickoffs and also lines up at safety on defense. Hampton’s been a force throughout his high school career but he said he feels better prepared and even more explosive in 2023.

“I just feel like I improved on being a smarter player, really knowing the game more, how to make it easier. Not necessarily easier, but take some pressure off my back,” Hampton said. “And then just catching the ball – I really focused on catching the ball this offseason. That and I’m more elusive and faster.”

Hampton committed to Texas back in early July and hasn’t looked back since. He stays in close contact with Steve Sarkisian and Blake Gideon and said he really doesn’t talk to any other colleges besides Texas. Originally, the plan was to start Hampton on defense and let him mix in some offensive snaps, but if he keeps putting up numbers like he did in week one the UT offensive coaches may have something to say about that. Hampton said he’s open to doing whatever will help the team and whatever gets him on the field the quickest.

“I really don’t know. Right now, I just want to wait and see,” he said. “I’m just focused on my team this year and winning a championship.”

As for individual goals as a senior, Hampton said he really hasn’t defined any specific statistics he’d like to reach. His mindset is simply on helping his team win and if he does that, the individual accolades will take care of themselves.

“I don’t have any individual goals. I feel I’ve done everything I can do but win a state championship. The only goal I have is my team goal to win a state championship,” Hampton said.

Hampton is a four-star prospect and a member of the Rivals250.