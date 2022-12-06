Texas commit Arch Manning remains at No. 1 in the updated Rivals rankings. Manning put together a strong senior campaign where he backed up his five-star status and lofty ranking. As of now, Manning is the only five-star in the Longhorns’ class. However, there is a decent chance that at least one more member of Steve Sarksiaian’s 2023 haul earns their fifth star at the final rankings update.

Wide receiver Johntay Cook comes in at No. 30 overall in the updated rankings. The DeSoto (Texas) playmaker is a big-play machine that can stretch the field vertically or take a quick pass the distance. All eyes will be on his upcoming matchup against five-star Peyton Bowen, LSU commit Ryan Yaites, and the Denton Guyer secondary.

Running back Cedric Baxter skyrocketed in the rankings. The Texas pledge jumped from outside the top-100 to No. 32 overall, putting him in striking distance of five-star status. No running back has their fifth-star on Rivals just yet, but Baxter has a real opportunity to earn his with a strong showing at the UA All-American Game. He moved up 91 spots.

Malik Muhammad (No. 34) and Colton Vasek (No. 40) both land inside the top-40. Muhammad is a lengthy defensive back that can play all over the defensive backfield. Vasek is a monster off the edge and has put together a dominant final season. Both Muhammad and Vasek are looking to punch their tickets to the state championship this weekend.

Safety Derek Williams stays inside the top-50. Texas is battling the likes of LSU and Alabama to keep the super blue chip defensive back in the class. He is ranked No. 49 overall in the new Rivals250.

Ryan Niblett comes in at No. 77, jumping inside the Rivals100. Niblett is a burner on the football field and on the track. He seems to just be scratching the surface of the kind of player that he can be on the collegiate level.

Texas won a key in-state recruiting battle in the summer by landing Derion Gullette. Gullette did not play his senior season due to injury, but the multi-sport athlete comes in at No. 123 overall in the Rivals250.