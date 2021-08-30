Texas commit Derrick Brown gets off to fast start in week one

“My season total, think I’ll get to 25 or 27. I’ve got to beat the single-season sack record,” Brown said.

The two sacks are setting a good pace, but Brown is going to have his work cut out for him. He said he believes the school record is 25 in one season, and his aim is to top that mark.

“It felt good. The whole team went out and produced,” Brown said.

Texas linebacker commitment Derrick Brown has big goals for this season. The Texarkana Texas High product has his sights set on breaking his school’s single-season sack record, and Brown got off to a solid start in week one with 2 sacks, 6 tackles and 2 quarterback hurries in win over John Tyler.

The Texas High got a convincing win and Brown was disruptive in the opener, he said there’s still room for improvement, grading himself at “an 89 or 90.”

“I got double-teamed and triple-teamed all game. But I fought through it,” Brown said. “The whole defense is good. If they’re running away from me, other people will make plays.”

Tuesday will mark one month since Brown committed to Texas. If you pay attention to his social media activity since that pledge, it’s hard to find a Texas commitment who is more happy with his decision. Brown will be back in Austin on Saturday for UT’s season-opener, and he said he’s still thrilled with his commitment.

“It still feels the same. It feels like I just committed yesterday,” Brown said. “I’m still getting a lot of love from everybody. I’m Still 100-percent locked it.”

The 6-5, 210-pound Brown ultimately chose Texas over Baylor. He said it was a back and forth race with Texas surging out in front only to have the Bears make things interesting following a visit to Waco. In the end, he said the opportunities at Texas were just too good to pass up.

“Honestly, my decision, I had already known where I wanted to go when I went on my (Texas) official visit. But when I went to Baylor, felt a little different,” Brown said. “But again, I had to start thinking for myself, it just came down to pros and cons, and Texas came out on top a lot.

“It was close but when I did pros and cons, it really wasn’t that close. The biggest pro for Texas was that they have more connections to the (NFL).”

Brown is ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com.