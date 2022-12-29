“This feels real wonderful,” Allen told Orangebloods after winning the state title. “Our defense worked real hard. We practiced hard all year. We came in, started the game off good, and we got what we wanted.”

Texas commit Jaden Allen has been a significant part of Aledo’s success. A youthful team with a ton of underclassmen talent, Allen emerged as a leader for the Bearcats on their championship run. Finishing the season off with a victory in Jerry’s World was the cherry on top for the four-star prospect.

Aledo won its 11th state championship in program history earlier this month. The victory came in dominant fashion, as the Bearcats routed College Station, 52-14, inside AT&T Stadium to earn the 5A DI State Title.

Allen is the younger brother of current Texas defensive back Bryan Allen Jr., who was a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle. The younger Allen said that he received words of encouragement from his brother ahead of Saturday’s game.

“He just told me to come out here and ball. And that he loves me,” said Allen.

Aledo has a strong history of winning and hoisting the trophy at season’s end. Allen takes pride in knowing that he has helped continue the dominance for the program.

The four-star still has another season before he heads to the 40 Acres, but he has high expectations for what the Longhorns can accomplish when he gets to campus. The Rivals100 prospect believes that Texas can do “special” things after inking an elite signing class in the 2023 cycle.

“It can be special down there,” said Allen.

Jaden Allen is ranked as a 5.9 four-star prospect and the No. 45 overall recruit in the 2024 recruiting cycle. He committed to the Longhorns exactly one year ago today, on December 29, 2021.