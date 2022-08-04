Texas commit Jamel Johnson "locked in" with Longhorns
Jamel Johnson got the party started for Texas in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The Arlington (Texas) Seguin defensive back became the lone member of the Longhorns’ class back in November, choosing the in-state program over a handful of other offers from around the nation.
The four-star defensive back has become an all-around playmaker on the prep level. Seguin has liked to get the ball in his hands, and Johnson has the versatility to play all over the secondary. That ability made him an attractive prospect for Steve Sarkisian and staff to target.
At one point, Johnson was interested in taking visits, seeing different programs, and enjoying the recruiting process while remaining a Texas pledge. Florida was one program that put an offer on the table and attempted to get in the mix this summer.
Instead, the blue-chip has opted to shut things down ahead of his senior season. He plans to only take visits to Texas this fall, with the Alabama game circled on his calendar.
“I’m pretty locked in with Texas,” Johnson told Orangebloods.com.
Texas coaches have sold Johnson on being an integral part of the future in the secondary for the Longhorns. He has great length and the coaching staff sees his potential to make an impact at different spots in the defensive backfield.
“The coaching staff (has me locked in). Coach Sark, coach (Blake) Gideon, coach (Terry) Joseph. They like my ability. I can play everything: safety, nickel, or corner,” Johnson said. “It feels like home. They treat me like I'm their son,” Johnson said.
The recruiting process has allowed Johnson to befriend other commits in the Longhorns’ class. Johnson is confident about what the incoming group can do once they arrive on the 40 Acres to start their collegiate career.
“I talk to Arch (Manning). He’s locked in. He’s a good guy. I talk to (Derek Williams), Malik (Muhammad), Johntay (Cook), all of them,” Johnson said.
“It’s a new era. We’re going to lock-in and turn up.”