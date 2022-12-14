Johntay Cook has DeSoto one step closer to bringing home a state championship. Cook and the Eagles rolled to a semifinal victory on Saturday inside the Ford Center at The Star In Frisco. DeSoto knocked off Denton Guyer in a game that they led from start to finish.

“It’s a dream come true (to play in the state championship),” Cook told Orangebloods. “I grew up watching the state championships and seeing all of those Texas high school football greats. So, being able to play in that game and at Jerry’s World is a dream come true.”

Cook took notice of many counting he and his DeSoto squad out heading into last Saturday’s matchup. That was part of what fired him up for the contest against the highly-talented Guyer team.

In addition to earning a berth in AT&T Stadium, Cook was also named a finalist for the Tom Landry Award, given to the best player in the Dallas-area, for his senior-season success. The four-star wide receiver is right on the edge of five-star status and has proven to be a difference-making talent on the high school level.