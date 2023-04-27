Sponsorship.

Max Abmas, a Dallas Jesuit grad who has been playing in the Summit League for Oral Roberts, transferred and chose Texas today after three straight seasons of averaging at least 21.9 points. He has a four-star evaluation in the Rivals Transfer Portal ranking, and sits at 31 overall in this transfer class. A scoring guard, Abmas focuses on getting buckets mostly, though he is a capable passer as well, averaging four assists per game. Despite being a high-volume scorer, he's fairly efficient when looking at points per shot, where he averages 1.10, ranking him top 25% in the country in this category.

Abmas has quite a bit of range on his shot – as you can see below, he doesn't mind taking shots several feet behind the three-point line. In the age of Steph Curry, these shots have become more common. He averages 1.12 points per shot on deep three attempts, which ranks him in the 76th percentile in the country on such takes. It can't be understated how important having a guy who can shoot from this far out and what it does for spacing.



Abmas isn't just a shooter, but an all-around offensive player that can attack the rim with good efficiency. Though not an above-the-rim type of finisher, he's still effective on his drives. Per Synergy Sports, he averages 1.18 points per shot on layups, which ranks him 68th percentile, garnering a "Very Good" label in this category. His shiftiness is part of his scoring prowess, making it hard to guard him because of the difficult angles he creates.



Averaging 21.9 points per game last season, Abmas finished ninth overall in the nation in scoring and sixth overall in total points. He led ORU to the Sweet 16 in 2020-2021 behind three straight games of 25+ points, the only player to match this scoring performance since Steph Curry in 2008. This past season, ORU lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Duke, a season in which the Golden Eagles won 30 games (30-5 record). With the leaving of HC Paul Mills, who went to Wichita State, Robert Springmann will now take over a program with some major holes in it after these departures. Abmas can play catch-and-shoot (91st percentile, 1.28 points per shot), but his primary difference-making ability is his shooting off the dribble (86th percentile, 1.01 points per shot). Watch below how he pulls up, using a screen to help create space for himself. This is against 2-seed Ohio State as well, so despite his two clunkers against Houston and Duke this year, his ability to score against top-flight competition has been demonstrated throughout the last three years.



After the loss of Kevin Obanor to Texas Tech, Oral Roberts really became the Max Abmas show. Obanor went to the Red Raiders in 2021-22, and from there, Abmas was the team's leader. He has winning tournament experience – that proved to be an extremely valuable attribute in this past season's team, with guys like SirJabari Rice and Tyrese Hunter brought in. Watch here how he attacks the basket, scores, and draws the foul shot (which he hits). He uses the glass to his advantage here; his craftiness helps make up for his lacking size and athleticism. Statistically, he's a high-efficiency guy in his rim finishing: as a six-footer, he's in the 68th percentile in the nation in this category. His game is skillful.



This basketball IQ lends itself to other abilities as well. Abmas is a really good facilitator, and is particularly good as the ball-handler in the PNR. Here are a couple of examples below of his ability to create for others from the lead guard spot. In the first clip, Connor Vanover (#35) runs a sort of ghost screen, but still rolls to the basket. It works well, as two defenders ascend on Abmas, leading to a wide-open passing lane to get Vanover the ball for the jam.



Another ghost screen set happens below. Deshang Weaver moves towards the ball-handler Max Abmas, presumably to set a screen, but immediately cuts towards the basket the second #14 on the defense commits. #14 doesn't see the cut coming, and loses his man, leading to an easy jam for Oral Roberts. Abmas finds him easily, demonstrating solid court vision and ability to read a defense.

