News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-25 11:16:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Texas commit Princely Umanmilen set for official visits

Princely Umanmielen remains committed to Texas but will take some official visits, starting this weekend.
Princely Umanmielen remains committed to Texas but will take some official visits, starting this weekend. (Sam Spiegelman)
Jason Suchomel • Orangebloods
@OB_JasonS
Senior Editor

Defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen pulled a bit of a surprise with his timing when he committed to Texas back in mid-August. The Manor standout had gone back and forth with a few different schoo...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}