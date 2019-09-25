Texas commit Princely Umanmilen set for official visits
Defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen pulled a bit of a surprise with his timing when he committed to Texas back in mid-August. The Manor standout had gone back and forth with a few different schoo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news