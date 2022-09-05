“I liked seeing the energy, the improvement on tackling. I think that was the biggest issue (last year). Everyone was flying to the ball and wrapping up.”

“It was fun. The linebackers were flying around. I was happy to see improvement in the defense,” Burrell said. “It just makes me want to be on campus even more.

Burrell said he liked what he saw from the Texas team in last week’s dominating victory.

Last weekend, Burrell was back in Austin for the Longhorns’ season-opening win over Louisiana Monroe and he plans to return again this weekend when Texas takes on Alabama.

Linebacker S’Maje Burrell is one of the Longhorns’ most longstanding commitments in the 2023 class, and the North Crowley product has been no stranger to the Forty Acres ever since giving Texas a commitment back in April.

Burrell was joined by a handful of other Texas commitments at the game last weekend, and he said he spent time talking to Billy Walton, Spencer Shannon and Connor Stroh. While those players are already committed, Burrell said he’s also working on a few players that are either uncommitted or have committed elsewhere.

“Jalen Hale for sure,” Burrell said when asked who is recruiting for Texas. “We’ve been in contact with Anthony Hill, David Hicks. There are really a lot of people we’re still chasing.”

On the season, Burrell and his North Crowley teammates are off to a 2-0 start. He feels his team has the right energy to be successful this year and he believes they may have a special run in front of them. Individually, Burrell said he feels he’s performing at a very high level through the first two weeks of the season.

“I feel like I’m showing everybody that I’m still the same person I was last season. I feel like there’s a lot of doubters about me with where my rankings are,” Burrell said. “I feel like I’m one of the best in the country. This is just another season to prove it.”

Through two games, Burrell estimates that he’s closing in on 20 tackles with a couple sacks. His biggest area of focus this year is to enjoy the ride and provide help to his teammates when possible.

“I’m really just trying to show who I am as a person. I believe I’m one of the more accomplished athletes. I don’t want to take anything for granted, just take every game like it’s my last,” Burrell said. “Anyone who needs help or needs advice, I’m there for it. I try to blow up (on the field), but also try to give back to younger guys, athletes all around.”

Burrell is a four-star prospect and a Rivals250 member. He plans to graduate in December and enroll at Texas in January.