Texas commit Sydir Mitchell striving for No. 1 class

Four-star defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell provided Texas with a big recruiting win in early July. Mitchell officially visited Texas in June and then soon after chose the Longhorns over Georgia and Texas A&M.

Mitchell is a massive defensive line prospect that gives Bo Davis a real interior presence along the defensive front. He clogs up running lanes and has some nice upside rushing the passer, too.

Defensive line coach Davis played a major role in the Longhorns winning out for Mitchell. The UT assistant built a relationship with Mitchell throughout the recruiting process, which ultimately paid off when the four-star announced for Texas just before Independence Day.

“This is really where I want to be. I made a good choice, just seeing the people I’ll be around and the players that I’ll be going up against every day. I feel like I’ve made a good decision,” Mitchell told Orangebloods.

“Coach Bo made it known that I was really wanted. I feel like he will put me in a great position in three to four years to be in the NFL. He’s had players like me before, so it’s not anything new to him. I feel like from a development standpoint, he’s really good at that.”