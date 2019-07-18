Texas continues its recruiting hot streak with commit from Van Fillinger
As if there was any doubt before, it’s safe to now say that the Texas Longhorns are on a recruiting roll. After picking up two commitments last week from Rivals100 linebacker Prince Dorbah and top ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news