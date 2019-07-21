“Looking at it with my family, I feel once you feel a school is home, you should commit. I felt I had that relationship throughout spring with coach (Tim) Beck,” Milroe said. “I went up there, saw his coaching style and liked my visit. I like how genuine coach Beck is, I like the system of offense Texas runs. I feel I can fit the offense and enhance it. Plus it’s close to home as well, so my family can watch me play.”

Milroe, out of Katy Tompkins, had let it be known this summer that he’d be making an early decision and after talking to his family about his options late last week and this weekend, he decided Texas checked a number of boxes that were important for him and he put an end to the process on Sunday.

2021 Rivals100 quarterback Jalen Milroe has officially added his name to the Texas commitment list, continuing an impressive recruiting run of late for the Longhorns.

The 6-3, 194-pound Milroe ranks No. 98 on the Rivals100. He’s the nation’s No. 2-ranked dual-threat quarterback prospect. Milroe will bring with him an impressive set of physical tools, but he feels his biggest strength may be as a leader in the locker room and on the field.

“Confidence, work ethic and just hard work is one thing I can say I’ll bring. I’ll bring that energy on the offense,” Milroe said. “The quarterback is the signal caller, he has to have some energy. Sam Ehlinger does that well, and I feel I can as well.”

Milroe gave strong consideration to other programs like Florida State, Florida and Alabama but said Texas just had too much to offer that he couldn’t turn things down. He hasn’t even started his junior year of high school yet, but the newest Longhorn commitment said he’s glad to be done with the recruiting process.

“From here, I feel I need to build more my relationship with Texas. I would say the window of recruiting for me is over,” Milroe said. “I’m focusing my attention on Texas.”

Milroe becomes the Longhorns’ third commitment of the 2021 class, joining wide receiver Quay Davis and tight end Lake McRee. He’s expected to be the only quarterback Texas will take in that class, and Milroe is glad to be a part of the Longhorn family.

“One thing I would say to the Texas fan base - I’m glad to be home,” he said.