Texas continues to be a major player for top national WR Quentin Johnston
Wide receiver Quentin Johnston is one of the top prospects in the country. A Rivals100 member, Johnston checks in at No. 61 in the national rankings. Despite the lofty rankings, Johnston is one of ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news