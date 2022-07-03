Texas continues to beef up trenches with addition of Sydir Mitchell
Texas continues to stay hot on the recruiting trail, as four-star defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell committed to the Longhorns on Sunday afternoon. The New Jersey prospect chose the ‘Horns over Georgia, Texas A&M, and several other suitors.
The latest recruiting winning points to Texas continuing to beef up the line of scrimmage. Texas added four offensive linemen and one defensive end in its hot streak last week. Mitchell is the fourth front-seven prospect to commit to the Longhorns in the 2023 recruiting cycle, joining Dylan Spencer, Billy Walton, and S’Maje Burrell.
At 6-6 and 340 pounds, Mitchell is a massive defensive lineman that has the ability to clog up the middle of the trenches. He uses his big frame to his advantage and is a natural force in the run game. That is one reason why he is a high-floor prospect that should make an impact sooner than later on the collegiate level.
Mitchell uses his hands well and is very strong at the point of attack. He is a force in the middle and has the makings to be a true anchor of a defensive line. For a program that has struggled in the trenches, Sydir Mitchell is the kind of prospect that can set the tone in that area.
Bo Davis and the Longhorns aggressively pursued Mitchell, who was a top target for defensive-minded Kirby Smart and Georgia in the SEC. A June official visit helped the Longhorns surge in his recruitment, ultimately resulting in Sunday’s announcement.
The Longhorns signed a whopping seven defensive linemen in the 2022 class, headlined by UA All-American Justice Finkley. Mitchell is the latest defender to buy into what Davis and the Longhorns are selling.
Texas is looking to get bigger, stronger, and better in the trenches in the immediate future and long-term with the transition to the SEC seemingly around the corner. Sydir Mitchell helps in that regard in a big way.