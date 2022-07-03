Texas continues to beef up trenches with addition of Sydir Mitchell

Texas continues to stay hot on the recruiting trail, as four-star defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell committed to the Longhorns on Sunday afternoon. The New Jersey prospect chose the ‘Horns over Georgia, Texas A&M, and several other suitors.

The latest recruiting winning points to Texas continuing to beef up the line of scrimmage. Texas added four offensive linemen and one defensive end in its hot streak last week. Mitchell is the fourth front-seven prospect to commit to the Longhorns in the 2023 recruiting cycle, joining Dylan Spencer, Billy Walton, and S’Maje Burrell.

At 6-6 and 340 pounds, Mitchell is a massive defensive lineman that has the ability to clog up the middle of the trenches. He uses his big frame to his advantage and is a natural force in the run game. That is one reason why he is a high-floor prospect that should make an impact sooner than later on the collegiate level.