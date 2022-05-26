DeSoto (Texas) wide receiver Johntay Cook is among the top targets on the Texas Longhorns recruiting board. The electrifying wideout is a big-play waiting to happen on the football field, which has made him a coveted prospect in the current recruiting cycle.

Head coach Steve Sarksiain and wide receivers coach Brennan Marion have put the full-court press on the pass catcher out of the Metroplex. Texas wants to become more explosive on offense, and Cook certainly fits that bill in every regard.

“I can do it all,” Cook said about what makes him one of the best receivers in the nation. “Whatever you ask me to do, I can do it.”