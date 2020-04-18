News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-18 14:53:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Texas continuing to make RB Jonathon Brooks a priority

RB Jonathon Brooks has kept in regular contact with Texas running backs coach Stan Drayton.
RB Jonathon Brooks has kept in regular contact with Texas running backs coach Stan Drayton. (Nick Lucero / Rivals)
Jason Suchomel • Orangebloods
Senior Editor
@OB_JasonS

Running back Jonathon Brooks isn’t sure when actual football activities will resume, but he’s doing everything he can to be ready when he and his Halletsville teammates are able to get back to work...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}