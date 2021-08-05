Texas DL target Aaron Bryant talks finalists, previews upcoming commitment

Aaron Bryant has become one of the hottest defensive line prospects in the South. The Southaven, Mississippi, native holds scholarship offers from most of the SEC in addition to Florida State, Oregon, and Texas.

Bryant, who recently released his top five schools, plans to make his commitment later this month on August 26. The five schools that made the cut for Bryant include Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Texas, and Texas A&M. Although they were not on his initial finalist list, Ole Miss recently hosted the defensive tackle prospect prior to the dead period.

The three-star defender broke down the six schools that he is choosing between and previewed his upcoming commitment with Orangebloods. He made a trip to Austin in late June for one of his official visits.

“It was great. It was my first time to Austin,” Bryant said. “I knew it was a bigger city compared to Southaven. I thought it was going to be pretty weird going down there and that there would be a lot of traffic and things like that. But, from what I saw, I really like it. It’s like a peaceful big city, if that makes sense.”

Texas – and more specifically defensive line coach Bo Davis – has made a strong impression on the Magnolia State native. Davis has experience coaching on a big-time level on both the collegiate level and in the NFL. That is something that has the attention of Bryant.

“The thing that I like most about Texas is Coach Davis. He showed me (on my visit) how he can get me better, and I really appreciated that from him,” Bryant said. “He was talking about the ways that I can get better; he was telling me how he’s going to coach me, how he thinks he can develop me, and what things I need to work on.”