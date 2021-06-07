Texas dominates Fairfield, advances to the Super Regional

“Just proud. This team is unbelievable, man. I mean, I get choked up about this team because they listen. They're very coachable. They play for each other. They're unselfish. When people tell me they love our energy; when people tell me how unselfish our players. It's true. It's real. And I mean, they just keep doing it,” said David Pierce after the win.



Thin on pitching, Fairfield elected to start right-hander Jack Erback. It was his first appearance of the season coming off injury, and it ended predictably. Erback failed to make it out of the first inning and walked four batters, foreshadowing what would soon follow. Texas walked 11 times, was hit by a pitch six times, and every starter reached base. Of the 205 pitches seven Fairfield pitchers combined to throw, just 104 were strikes.



Texas, ahead 1-0 after an inning, scored four runs in the second and five in the third inning. When they were gifted walks, they took them; when they were given an opportunity to terrorize Fairfield with small ball and steal bases, they did that too; and when they got something to hit, they were ready to drive it into the gap. Douglas Hodo delivered the early dagger in the top of the third inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, he cleared the bases with a triple into right-center, putting Texas ahead 10-0.



Fairfield, thanks in part to a throwing error by Cam Williams, pushed across two runs in the bottom of the third. However, the game never once felt like Texas wouldn’t cruise to a victory. In the fifth inning, Trey Faltine smacked a two-strike hanging breaking ball through the left side of the infield for a two-RBI single. There was no chance Fairfield would erase a 12-2 deficit.



There isn’t a story bigger than Texas moving on to a Super Regional at home. However, the way Hansen’s stuff looked tonight is a closer second than many might realize. With his best fastball of the season, routinely hitting 88 and 89 MPH deep in his start, Hansen looked the closest he’s looked this season to his dominant 2020 form when his fastball sat 88-92 MPH. Earlier this season, Hansen could barely break 86 MPH with his fastball and 89 MPH never appeared.



That said, the lefty’s slider was as good as it’s ever been, routinely racking up ugly swings-and-misses. Fairfield was overmatched, but not because it was a horrible lineup. Far from it. Hansen was just completely overpowering and put his slider where he wanted to against lefties and righties. He punched out 13, a career-high, across 6.2 brilliant innings, didn’t issue a walk and gave up two runs (one earned) on six hits. Physically, he threw with more intent and looked to be in excellent shape, poised for a deep postseason run.



As he left the mound with two outs in the seventh inning, Hansen was greeted by a standing ovation. He applauded as he walked towards the dugout, eventually tipping his cap and putting his Horns up before he stepped down to greet teammates. Longhorn fans started a “Pete!” chant, which brought Hansen back out to tip his cap again. The deserved recognition blew Hansen away.



“That was by far the coolest experience I've been a part of. Not even just walking off, but just seeing The Disch packed,” said Hansen about the ovation and pitching in the environment tonight. “It was it was electric yesterday, and I was very excited to see it today and pitch in it. But I think just that is by far the coolest thing I've been a part of is just seeing, you know Longhorn faithful out in numbers. It's been an exciting weekend, and I know they're gonna be back out for the Super. Can’t wait.”



Behind Hansen, Texas used Lucas Gordon, Cole Quintanilla and Aaron Nixon to finish the game. By design, Pierce wanted to get all three of those relievers some work in the regional. Quintanilla, in particular, stood out because he ended his scoreless frame with a 98 MPH fastball, the hardest I’ve ever seen him throw. As expected, Nixon showed no signs of rust following a rough ending to the Big 12 Tournament.



While the Longhorns were understandably excited after the game, they didn’t seem overly impressed with themselves; there wasn’t any wild and unusual celebration for a team that has just two players who played on the 2018 postseason team. Very much so, this team truly does appear to be on a mission. That mission will continue at home versus either No. 4 seed South Florida (2-0) or No. 3 seed South Alabama, the last two teams standing in the Gainesville Regional.