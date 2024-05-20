Brown’s first visit will go to LSU on May 31. The Tigers began surging in this one when defensive line coach Bo Davis jumped from Austin to Baton Rouge. Davis was a big reason why Brown committed to Texas in the first place, and he immediately began targeting Brown once he got settled in at LSU.

When defensive tackle Brandon Brown committed to Texas back in December of last year, he’d never stepped foot on the UT campus. That changed in March when Brown was able to swing by the UT campus for an unofficial visit while he was in Texas for an OL/DL competition. Up next, the big fella from Palm Bay (FL) Eau Gallie will embark on a tour of official visits that will help determine if he sticks with his commitment to Texas or ultimately switches to another program.

Following the LSU visit, Brown will take official visits to Tennessee, Texas and Southern Cal in June. The four schools he visits are the primary ones he’s focusing on.

With Texas, Brown has begun to build a relationship with new UT defensive line coach Kenny Baker. Brown and his mother both enjoyed their time in Austin in the spring and Texas has been able to hold onto his commitment in part because of the steady communication with Baker.

“I love the vibe with coach Baker,” Brown said. “I feel like he’s a good coach. He brings energy, really genuine. He’s going to coach you. He’s not going to tell you what you want to hear, he’s going to tell you what you need to know. He’s just a good person.”

Brown and his Eau Gallie teammates recently completed spring football and they’ll continue with workouts into the summer. Individually, Brown has been working with a trainer at 5 a.m., three times a week, to focus on his speed and agility.

“I feel like I made a lot of progress,” Brown said. “I’ve been working out with a trainer, putting all that stuff into play.”

The 6-1, 285-pound Brown is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com.