Texas finds its kicker in adding Mason Shipley

Anyone who watched the Texas Longhorn football team last year understands that Texas needed to upgrade its placekicking position. When former three-year starter Bert Auburn announced on Thursday that he was hitting the portal, that was yet another signal that the Texas staff was making move to beef up the kicking position.

Moments ago, Texas secured its man by adding a kicker out of the transfer portal in former Texas State standout Mason Shipley.

Out of Liberty Hill, Shipley started his college career at Oklahoma State before transferring to Texas State. In two years for the Bobcats, he blossomed into kicker who was not only extremely reliable, but showcased a big leg.

In 13 games in 2024, Shipley was on the Lou Groza Award Watch list, connecting on 53-of-55 PATs and 15-of-19 field goals, including a 60-yard make against Sam Houston State that set a Sun Belt Conference record.

In 2023, Shipley was a first-team All-Sun Belt selection after setting a Texas State record for field goal makes in a season, hitting on all 15 of his attempts. He was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award that season.

Shipley will head to Austin with hopes of improving a Texas kicking game that struggled last year under Auburn, who connected on only 16-of-25 attempts. Auburn would ultimately be benched in favor of Will Stone in the Longhorns’ College Football Playoff semifinal game. Stone did connect on both of his PATs but he has yet to attempt a field goal in his college career.