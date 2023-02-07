Four-star Red Oak (Texas) safety Warren Roberson has flipped his pledge from TCU to Texas following a late January official visit to the 40 Acres. Roberson had been committed to the Horned Frogs since October before opting to not sign in December.

Texas signed the majority of its 2023 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period in December. However, Steve Sarkisian and company had another move up their sleeve as the cycle comes to a close in February.

The Longhorns offered Roberson early in the fall. When he did not ink in the Early Signing Period, it opened the door for Texas to get back into the mix. Texas was able to get him on campus during the final weekend before the dead period. That was enough to seal the deal.

"Warren is one of those guys, elite players can play anything on the field," Red Oak head coach Melvin Robinson told OB. "He's a hard worker. He's a physical athlete as well. He played both sides of the ball - receiver, free safety, corner – he plays it all. He can play it all (in the secondary). Nickel, safety, corner - he does it all.”

Warren Roberson becomes the latest blue chip prospect to sign with Texas in the 2023 recruiting cycle. He is ranked as the No. 57 recruit in the Lone Star State and joins a class that is ranked No. 3 nationally by Rivals, headlined by 13 Rivals250 prospects.