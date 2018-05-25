Card, out of Lake Travis, announced his decision on Twitter. He chose Texas over a list of scholarship offers that included programs like Texas A&M, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Oklahoma State and TCU, among others.

The Texas Longhorns have extended a handful of 2020 scholarship offers to players who would generally be considered the elite of the elite, and on Friday one of those offers paid off with quarterback Hudson Card giving Texas a verbal commitment.

The primary recruiting focus for most fans is currently on the 2019 recruiting class, but that doesn’t mean there’s not some action taking place with the top underclassmen on college program’s radars.

A 6-2, 170-pounder, Card is a tremendous athlete at the quarterback position. He actually played predominantly at receiver for Lake Travis last year, where he recorded 69 receptions for 1,137 yards and 13 touchdowns. In backing up quarterback Matthew Baldwin, who signed with Ohio State, Card threw for 597 yards on a 68-percent completion rate.



Texas extended an offer to Card in late April, and the Longhorns immediately shot up his list, labeling the Longhorns as one of his “dream schools.”

“I would just say me growing up liking them, going to all their games,” Card said of what stands out about Texas. “The tradition too, that’s definitely what I like about them. I just grew up liking them.”

A terrific athlete who can make plays with his feet and his arm, Card will have two years to develop his quarterback skills at Lake Travis.

“I’d say I’m more of a dual-threat (QB) for sure,” Card said, before noting that he feels his passing skills are “pretty strong. Obviously, there are things I can improve on, but I feel pretty good about it.”

Card becomes the Longhorns’ first commitment for the 2020 class.