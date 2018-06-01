We all took the scene that will saturate UFCU Disch-Falk Field over the weekend for granted. Texas Baseball hosting a regional, finishing near or at the top of the Big 12 standings, and winning postseason games in Austin was, for so long, a given. The most storied program among the “big three” in Texas Athletics almost always grabbed the burnt orange torch and carried it through the finish line in a way that made fans proud to watch it and often on a medal stand.



But outside of one Omaha trip in 2014 that required winning on the road in a regional, we haven’t seen that type of Texas Baseball since 2011.



Pierce’s vision of Texas Baseball has arrived, and, if we’re being honest, it’s arrived a year early. The second-year head coach in Austin and his staff have navigated injuries, a less-than-ideal pitching staff, and the roster-building challenges that come with replacing a struggling program in a sport where recruiting is done a full year, and sometimes years in advance. What on paper, and during stretches of the season, appeared as a transition and rebuilding year has morphed into one of college baseball’s top stories.



Instead of making excuses or allowing the many challenges this roster presents to defeat them, the Longhorns have turned it into a strength.



“Everything when we came in was about competition. Everything we portrayed was about winning. We held them accountable for it, and you could see it carry over,” said Pierce about the overall message when he arrived. “And then the frustrations of losing a game last year started becoming more and more important to them, and they started working to not allow that to happen again. It’s just changing the culture of the last couple years of there’s no denying you’re going to win if you do the right things. We have enough talent, and they’re buying into it.



“The chemistry of this team has been created throughout the year just because maybe the different personalities, the different types of guys that have contributed to the program. When you look at a Parker Joe Robinson that hadn’t really pitched in two years now I have hitters on our team going to face him in intersquad because they feel he’s the best guy. When you have Andy McGuire that’s a closer that hasn’t pitched in two years but can also step into the box and hit a ball out of the park. So, I think our team is feeding off individuals and it’s creating this bond and this trust with each other. And that’s really cool.”



It is cool. Robinson had to change his arm slot to remain on the roster. Now, he’s perhaps its most effective reliever. McGuire wasn’t a part of the program for two years after arriving as one of the most decorated infielders the Longhorns have signed, and is now making his mark as the team’s closer after earning his spot in the offseason. Now fully healthy, Kody Clemens made adjustments in the offseason and is an All-American. The stories go on.



Without a message from the top that sparks chemistry, competitiveness, confidence, and work-ethic, a team can’t rally around those stories. And “rally” might be the word that best defines these Longhorns because they’re never out of a game, and never panic. Each day, the Longhorns are reminded about what matters. This season, Texas built a tool to help deliver that message.



“It’s a day-to-day of constantly building this team to understand that if we worry about our batting average, we’re going to overlook so many little things we can help the team. So, we created a Texas Mission Board. Basically, when we do these things right, we win. It has nothing to do with batting average. It has nothing to do really with ERA. It’s about how do we focus on those small tasks and guys start feeding off that? We’ve grinded day-to-day and allowed them to understand what it takes.”



Pierce and his players are highly aware of the expectations at Texas, and what’s happening this weekend is just the beginning of those sky-high standards Texas Baseball is, fairly, held to. They walk through halls that proudly display all-time great accomplishments at every turn.



So, the Longhorns have made the game fun, and have created an atmosphere that encourages being at the ballpark, and, more importantly, wanting to and learning how to improve. The place where Texas players learn the most about pitching away from games isn’t the bullpen. It’s in Pierce’s office.



“If it takes looking at film… teaching them how to prepare is a big piece of it. The expectations here are always going to be here, so we have a lot of fun and that eases our guys’ minds that it is just a game. When you overlook that factor that it’s just a game, you start pressing,” said Pierce. “It’s a very innocent and pure game, and I like to keep it that way… we bring little Gus into our scout meetings. We had Matthew McConaughey at our selection show. So, I want these guys to come to the ballpark knowing this is where they want to be. And they’re not in such a big hurry to get out.



“When you can create that atmosphere, it becomes very productive... I fix more pitchers sitting in a chair in my office just talking about a grip in a simple 10-minute conversation. When you get guys that want to be here and want to be great, they feed off that. It’s a constant process. We never stop. These guys are really starting to get that as well.”