Melissa (TX) is home to one of the top defenders in the class of 2024. Nigel Smith, ranked No. 50 overall in the Rivals rankings, is a force along the line of scrimmage for the Cardinals.

Standing at 6-5 and weighing in at 260 pounds, Smith possesses an impressive frame and carries good weight at his end position. As a result, the blue chip recruit is a force off the edge and is a quarterback’s nightmare.

Smith recorded double digit sacks as a sophomore for a team that went deep into the 4A DI Texas High School Football playoffs. It comes as no surprise that programs from all over the nation have extended an offer to the dual sport athlete.