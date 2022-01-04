Texas/Kansas State Preview (ESPN+, 6PM); COVID issues affecting KSU roster

Line: Texas -6.5, O/U 123

COVID issues affecting KSU's roster will impact the game heavily.

The Longhorns take their show on the road on Tuesday night to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan (the one in Kansas, not the one in New York). Kansas State is 8-4 on the season with no real notable wins outside of Wichita State.

They've taken losses from Arkansas, Illinois, Marquette, and Oklahoma on the year so far, but haven't taken a loss of more than eight points, so they hang in these games and play competitively. Look for them to do the same against Texas tonight, even if Texas does win. KSU is scrappy - they are ready for a fight. This is evident in their two-point loss to Oklahoma, where they found themselves down 15 points early in the second half and clawed their way back in before ultimately falling just short.

The Wildcats play a slow pace as well, at 238th in the country, and rank 213th in PPG at 70.8, so watch for this one to be a slugfest throughout. Partially due to their pace, they rank 31st in scoring defense at 60.4 per game, so we will see how the Longhorns handle one of the better defenses they've seen this year.

Despite these numbers, Kansas State lacks size in general, and only block 1.7 shots per game as a team, meaning Texas should be able to take to them in the paint with Allen, Mitchell, Disu, and Bishop. They won't have to rely as heavily on guards' scoring, as they did against WVU.

