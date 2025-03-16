Texas hoping to make a move with 5-star CB Havon Finney

“I would say great coaching staff, great program,” Finney said of his thoughts on Texas. “They put a lot of guys in the league, and it would be good competition to go against in practice.”

Having recently reclassified from the 2027 class to the 2026 class, 5-star cornerback Havon Finney has a long list of suitors. Included on his list of offers is Texas, and Finney told Orangelboods.com that the Longhorns are a team that stands out, and he’s hoping to get to Austin this summer for a closer look.

* The 6-3, 170-pound Finney (like most 5-stars) has aspirations of someday playing in the NFL. He’s well aware of what Texas has done in recent years in sending players to the NFL Combine and Longhorns being taken in the NFL Draft.

“I pay attention to that a lot. That’s eventually where I want to be so I have to pay attention to it. That’s a big thing,” Finney said.

* Out of Chatsworth (CA) Sierra Canyon, Finney has not yet visited Texas, but he’s hoping to change that this summer with an official visit. To this point, he has not set up a date to get to Austin.

* With a shake-up among Texas’ defensive backs coaches, Texas will have to rebuild some connections in this one. Finney hasn’t visited Texas. He doesn’t have a strong bond with the new UT staff members. But, he said, UT’s status is big enough that the Longhorns are one of the schools standing near the top of his list.

“I’ve talked to a few of the coaches. I haven’t met the defensive backs coach but my plan is to get out there and meet him. It’s their reputation (that has Texas in the mix),” Finney said. “It’s a great program and the put a lot of guys in the league and produce some great DBs.”