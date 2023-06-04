“Just the love being out here,” Moore said of what stood out on the visit. “They wanted me to get out here to see more than when I was first out here because when I was first out here I didn’t really see too much. It just felt like home being back in Austin in general.”

The Texas Longhorns hosted a number of talented players at Saturday’s Elite Camp, perhaps none bigger than Dakorien Moore . The 2025 wideout out of Duncanville, ranked No. 10 on the 2025 Rivals100, said it was a good visit overall and he feels a certain comfort when he’s on the Forty Acres.

At the camp, the 6-0, 185-pound Moore got an opportunity to work with new Texas wide receivers coach Chris Jackson, who came to Texas after coaching receivers for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022. Moore said it was a good experience working with Jackson and he picked up some pointers that he can apply to his game moving forward.

“I just like the intensity of the way he coaches,” Moore said. “He’s determined to make us better. I really look forward to putting that on the field.”

As one of the country’s top overall prospects, Moore holds offers from programs all over the country. He’s still sorting through his summer visit plans, but has an idea on a few programs he’d like to see.

“I might hit Oregon, Ohio State. I’m definitely coming back to Texas. USC and maybe a couple more schools,” Moore said.

Along with the Texas coaches, Moore said he has a strong connection with some of the current UT players. He’s friends with guys like Johntay Cook and former Duncanville standout Cam Williams, and said it’s helpful knowing he has friends inside the program that can answer any questions he might have.

“It just feels like home. It’s normal. All my family has been down here, they welcome me, show me around and show me why I should come here. And me being cool and really close with some of the players that are here, really close with them, they can show me around too so I can get the feel of everything,” Moore said.