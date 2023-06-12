“It was a great opportunity to be able to work underneath the coaches and get a feel for coach Flood’s coaching style,” Beckley said. “I feel like it was a really good opportunity to just be able to get a feel for the people on the campus. It was a lot of fun. I had a great time. Me and my family had a great time. It was just awesome.”

Recently, Beckley made his way to Austin to take part in a Texas Elite Camp, where he got a chance to work with UT offensive line coach Kyle Flood. It was a good experience overall.

Offensive lineman Jaylan Beckley is one of the more intriguing prospects in the Lone Star State for the class of 2025. The 6-5, 299-pound Beckley has played football for only one year, but college coaches have taken notice in a big way. Just this month, Beckley has picked up offers from LSU, Georgia and Clemson.

While working with Flood, Beckley said he picked up some pointers that he can apply to his game moving forward. He’s still new to the game and said he appreciated the way Flood explained the nuances of the offensive line position.

“He’s really in-depth with how he likes to coach. I realized his coaching points that he would be going on, whenever I would make a tiny mistake, he’d tweak it and be able to put it in a way that I’d understand. So I really appreciate that in a coach,” Beckley said.

Out of Trinity Christian Academy, Beckley recently took visits to Georgia and Clemson. He’ll be at Oklahoma this coming weekend. The trip to Texas earlier this month was actually his second time on the Forty Acres after taking in a game last fall.

At this early stage of the recruiting process, and with no offers continuing to roll in, Beckley is keeping an open mind to all programs. That includes Texas, which has yet to offer.

“Right now, with me being in the grade that I am, I’m looking at it with more of a broad spectrum at the moment. I wouldn’t get too serious about my top 10 or whatever those are until maybe this time next year,” Beckley said. “Right now I’m just trying to soak up as much as I can. I’m also still learning the sport, kind of new to the sport, so I’m just soaking in everything that I can and getting a feel for all the colleges. It’s been a blessing, honestly.”

Should Texas eventually offer, Beckley said the Longhorns would have his attention.

“It would mean a lot, definitely. I’ve been looking into Texas and I think this is an amazing place so getting an offer from them would mean a lot,” he said.

During his UT camp visit,’ Beckley said there were several elements that caught his eye. One area that really stood out was the interactions he had with the current Texas players that were on hand to help out.

“Honestly, I love the family aspect and how the coaches are. Even the players, when they’re going down you can see there’s no jealousy aspect. There can be a toxicity towards recruits sometimes and I didn’t feel that at all,” Beckley said. “I felt really welcomed by the players that are currently there, as well as the coaches. They seemed eager and willing to be able to help me and give me tips to better my game.”