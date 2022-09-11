Tausili Akana continues to take his time with the recruiting process, but things picked up a bit this weekend with Akana taking his first official visit. The Lehigh (UT) Skyridge High product made his way to Austin for the weekend and said it was a terrific experience overall, including watching Texas nearly take down Alabama.

“Overall I loved it. I had a good time,” Akana said. “The game, the outcome wasn’t what was expected. But I don’t think it was a loss for Texas. They still balled out.”

Up next, Akana will take a visit to LSU. He also has trips scheduled to Oklahoma and Texas A&M. With those visits still on the schedule, Akana is keeping an open mind but he did say that the weekend visit elevates the Longhorns’ chances.

“I would definitely say that they moved up a lot,” Akana said.