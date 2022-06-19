Texas in a strong position for DL Terrance Green after recent visit

“The staff all works together, all have the same goal. I know they’re just great people. Sitting down with coach Bo and coach Sark, talking about I’m a priority for them, letting me know they want me, where they envision me playing and how I fit in their system. It was a lot of football talk and just spending time together.”

“It was good just being able to sit down with coach Bo (Davis), coach Sark. I got to really see how the staff operates. It was more of a personal time. Game days are so busy, so it was good to have this time,” Green said.

Prior to this weekend, Cy Woods defensive lineman Terrance G reen had visited Texas once for a game back in September of last year. On Friday, Green was back on the Forty Acres, this time for a much more detailed visit.

Green was accompanied on the visit by his mother, and she too was impressed with everything she saw.

“She loved it down there. She loves the city of Austin too so that’s a good thing,” Green said. “That was her first time meeting (the staff) and she liked it.”

Academics will be a factor in Green’s eventual decision, another factor that could weigh in UT’s favor.

“UT is a high academic school. That’s a big plus,” Green said. “The thing I want to major in is business and they have the McCombs School so that’s big.”

Green will release a top five on Monday, and he says the Longhorns will make the cut. He’s already taken an official visit to Michigan State and will visit Oregon next weekend. A Texas official visit will happen at some point.

“I have (Texas) in my top schools already. But they definitely helped themselves out a lot with this visit. It was good to see,” Green said. “It’s dead period next month, so most likely during the season. But I definitely want to take an official visit to Texas.”

The UT staff talked to the 6-5, 260-pound Green about his ability to play multiple positions along the defensive line. Green said he doesn’t have a firm timeline for a commitment, but plans on taking things fairly slowly.

“I’m not in a big rush to make a decision. I definitely want to take my time with it. Most likely it will be during fall, during the season,” Green said. “But whenever the time feels right, I’m comfortable and happy with the decision, I’ll make it. I’m definitely not in a big rush though.”