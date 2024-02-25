Texas in a strong position for speedy WR Kelshaun Johnson
Hitchcock wide receiver Kelshaun Johnson recently dropped a top 10 list of schools, and to no surprise the Texas Longhorns made the cut. The Longhorns have been a program that’s been high on Johnson’s list for some time now, and in January he took a visit to UT for a junior day, his only college visit so far this year.
“When I first got there, coach (Chris) Jackson pulled me in his office,” Johnson said. “We were looking at some clips of what kind of offense they run, how they use Xavier (Worthy) and stuff.”
Showing Johnson clips of Worthy makes sense. The 5-11, 160-pound Johnson has been compared to Worthy by the UT staff in previous conversations due to their similar styles of play and the Texas coaches have let Johnson know he’s a priority for them in the 2025 class.
“I know they really want me,” Johnson said. “They’re really pushing me to commit.”
Up next, Johnson will make a return trip to Austin on April 6. He’ll get to take in a Texas spring practice on that trip and is excited to get to see coach Jackson in action.
“I just know coach Jackson told me to come. H wants me to see how he coaches the receivers, talk to the players,” Johnson said.
Recently, Johnson cut his list to 10 schools, with Texas, Southern Cal, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Penn State, Tennessee, Florida, Kansas and TCU still standing.
“I’ll probably take my OVs, take my spring visits and then narrow it down from there,” Johnson said of his plans to continue to trim his list.
The Texas trip is the only one on the schedule, but Johnson is also working to set up stops at Texas A&M and Southern Cal. Though he doesn’t have a formal pecking order among his top 10, it’s safe to say that the Longhorns are one of the strongest contenders for Johnson’s commitment.
“They’re definitely near the top, definitely have a big impact,” Johnson said. “I like how they develop their players.”
Johnson is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com and checks in at No. 183 on the Rivals100. He plans to commit before the start of his senior season.