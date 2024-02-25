Hitchcock wide receiver Kelshaun Johnson recently dropped a top 10 list of schools, and to no surprise the Texas Longhorns made the cut. The Longhorns have been a program that’s been high on Johnson’s list for some time now, and in January he took a visit to UT for a junior day, his only college visit so far this year.

“When I first got there, coach (Chris) Jackson pulled me in his office,” Johnson said. “We were looking at some clips of what kind of offense they run, how they use Xavier (Worthy) and stuff.”

Showing Johnson clips of Worthy makes sense. The 5-11, 160-pound Johnson has been compared to Worthy by the UT staff in previous conversations due to their similar styles of play and the Texas coaches have let Johnson know he’s a priority for them in the 2025 class.

“I know they really want me,” Johnson said. “They’re really pushing me to commit.”