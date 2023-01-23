Richland offensive lineman Daniel Cruz has been a priority target for Texas in the 2023 recruiting class for quite some time, and over the weekend Cruz made his way down to Austin to take part in a Longhorns junior day. It was a great experience overall for Cruz, with the best part being the time spent with UT offensive line coach Kyle Flood.

“The highlights were definitely just the individual meetings that we had with Coach Flood. I felt like I definitely fit in with his coaching style,” Cruz said. “Like my coach, he definitely includes some of the things that he coaches. So definitely, that was my favorite part of the day that sticks with me and is going to stick with me for a long time.”

Cruz, who holds more than 20 scholarship offers, doesn’t have a list of favorites just yet. If he did, he said Texas would definitely make the cut.

“Texas with me is up there. I mean, if I had to make a top 10, a top five, they’d be up there,” Cruz said. “I like them a lot. I see myself fitting in there sometimes. I could play center for them, I can play guard, I can play anywhere for them. That’s where they stand for me.”