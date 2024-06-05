Chris Stewart is one of the country’s top receivers in the 2026 recruiting cycle, and he put his talents on full display last weekend at a Texas Elite Camp. Stewart, out of Pearland Shadow Creek, took advantage of the opportunity to work with Texas receivers coach Chris Jackson and said he picked up several tips that he can implement into his game.

“It was great. I like the way he coaches,” Stewart said. “He never stopped getting on my tail. When I took the wrong angle, even though I still won the rep, he still pointed out what I did wrong. That’s what I like about coach. He tells me the little things that I’m doing wrong so I can get better.”

After the camp experience, Stewart and his family also got some one-on-one time with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.

“He talked to my family, spoke with them. He told us how it is around here. It’s a great school, it’s a culture,” Stewart said. “This is the only thing you’ve got in Texas is Texas football. You can’t go wrong. Even in the classroom, who you are outside the school, everybody is going to know you. Anywhere you go, everybody knows you. You can’t deny Texas.”