Texas in good standing with Rivals250 WR Chris Stewart
Chris Stewart is one of the country’s top receivers in the 2026 recruiting cycle, and he put his talents on full display last weekend at a Texas Elite Camp. Stewart, out of Pearland Shadow Creek, took advantage of the opportunity to work with Texas receivers coach Chris Jackson and said he picked up several tips that he can implement into his game.
“It was great. I like the way he coaches,” Stewart said. “He never stopped getting on my tail. When I took the wrong angle, even though I still won the rep, he still pointed out what I did wrong. That’s what I like about coach. He tells me the little things that I’m doing wrong so I can get better.”
After the camp experience, Stewart and his family also got some one-on-one time with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.
“He talked to my family, spoke with them. He told us how it is around here. It’s a great school, it’s a culture,” Stewart said. “This is the only thing you’ve got in Texas is Texas football. You can’t go wrong. Even in the classroom, who you are outside the school, everybody is going to know you. Anywhere you go, everybody knows you. You can’t deny Texas.”
Stewart has a handful of schools standing out, with Texas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Alabama, Tennessee, Michigan, Southern Cal and Florida making up his top eight. His next camp visit will be at Texas A&M this Sunday.
Ranked No. 167 on the Rivals250, Stewart is holding around 20 scholarship offers at this point. Texas was the first to offer back in December of last year following a sophomore season that saw him put up nearly 700 yards receiving (17 ypc) and 10 scores.
“It was great. I just had a great season. I just feel like it was a blessing that (Texas) came and found me and offered me,” Stewart said. “I’m not going to make them regret offering me. I’m going to make them really want me.”
Last Saturday’s camp performance likely only solidified Stewart’s standing on the Texas staff’s recruiting board. He won reps and also showed that he’s coachable and has a desire to improve.
“I built a great relationship with (coach Jackson). Every time I got a chance to talk to him, he came and spoke to me, I’d talk to him. Even when I got done running a route, I asked him ‘What did I do wrong?’ just to build a great relationship with him,” Stewart said.
The 6-0, 175-pound Stewart is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com.