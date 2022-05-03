Allen (Texas) is home to one of the premier pass rushers in the 2024 recruiting cycle: 6-4, 220-pound Zina Umeozulu.

The talented defensive end recorded eight sacks and was a strong presence off the edge for the Allen Eagles during the school’s first season with Chad Morris at the helm. He is determined to get to double-digit sacks during his junior campaign in the fall.

Umeozulu is regarded as one of the top talents in the Lone Star State and has many programs in pursuit of him.

Texas, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M have emerged as the three serious contenders in the sweepstakes for the long and lengthy edge. Other programs, such as Georgia, Miami, and Michigan State are involved, but the three rivals have been at the top of Umeozulu’s recruitment for a while.