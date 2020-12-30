Orangebloods - Texas in pursuit of grad transfer DE Arnold Ebiketie

Temple defensive end Arnold Ebiketie entered the transfer one week ago, and it didn’t take long for a number of programs from around the country to reach out. One of the schools that has been in touch is the Texas Longhorns.

“I talked to pretty much everybody on their coaching staff,” Ebiketie said. “We went through defensive schemes and things. They definitely do have the type of scheme that matches my abilities.”

The 6-4, 240-pound Ebiketie led Temple in tackles, sacks and forced fumbles in 2020, earning second-team all AAC honors. He plans on enrolling in the school of his choice in January and would like to have a decision made by the end of this coming weekend. The communication with Texas has caught his interest.

“Obviously Teas is a very good school. I would stay Texas is definitely high on my list,” Ebiketie said.

With a potential decision rapidly approaching, Ebiketie continues to explore several options, but said programs like Texas, Penn State and Boston College will receive heavy consideration. He’ll try to separate one school from the pack in the coming days by doing as much research as he can.

“I’m looking more for the whole package. I’ll talk to my whole family, make sure my mind is as clear as possible, make the best decision possible,” Ebiketie said. “I’m just trying to manage it as best I can. Given the fact we can’t do visits because of COVID, that makes it harder, so you just have to do the best you can with what’s in front of you.”

Ebiketie is originally from Maryland, so Texas would have to win out over some regional players in Penn State and BC should the Longhorns land Ebiketie’s pledge. Proximity is a factor, Ebiketie said, but going away from home is not a deal-breaker.

“Playing close to home has its benefits, but I also wouldn’t’ mind going somewhere far if that’s where the best fit is for me,” he said.

Texas is recruiting Ebiketie to play the JACK position that Joseph Ossai filled for most of the 2020 season. Ebiketie feels his skill set would fit in well with what Texas would want him to do.

“I’m a high energy guy, athletic guy. I feel like me coming in, one of the things I do best is pass rushing. Feel like all those assets, me coming in, I would definitely be able to contribute and help the team as best as I can,” Ebiketie said.