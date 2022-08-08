Texas in very good standing with Rivals250 DB Corian Gipson

“It was pretty good. They were showing us all around, telling us how it is, having some fun, eating with the players and coaches, things like that,” Gipson said.

2024 Lancaster safety Corian Gipson is one of top players in his class, landing just outside the Rivals100 at No. 107 nationally. At the end of July, before the current dead period set in, Gipson took a couple key unofficial visits, including a stop in Austin. The talented DB prospect said it was a good experience overall.

The 5-11, 170-pound Gipson currently holds around 25 scholarship offers. The Longhorns are one of the schools that put an early offer on the table for Gipson, and he’s developed a strong relationship with the UT staff over the course of his recruitment.

“They’re in the top, for sure. Talking to coach (Chris Gilbert), coach (Terry) Joseph, coach Sark. I like it,” Gipson said. “I like the relationship they’re trying to build with the players. They’re trying to build a good relationship with the players and stuff like that.”

The message from the Texas staff to Gipson is pretty simple – he’s wanted and he’s the type of player Texas needs patrolling the back end of its defense.

“They’re saying they want me to come and be a part of the Longhorns. They say I’m a good athlete, a great player,” Gipson said.

At this early stage of his recruitment, Gipson doesn’t have a firm timeline for a commitment. He did say he’d like to have a decision sometime next summer, and though it’s a flexible list, he has a handful of schools that have caught his attention.

“Of course Texas. Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma and Oregon too,” Gipson said.

A four-star prospect, Gipson is ranked as the nation’s No. 10 safety in the 2024 class by Rivals.com.