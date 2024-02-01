McKinney linebacker Riley Pettijohn is a Rivals100 member so it will surprise nobody to learn that he’s a priority target for the Texas Longhorns. Earlier this month, the UT staff was able to get Pettijohn on campus for a Texas junior, and Pettijohn said he enjoyed the opportunity to get some one-on-one time with the Longhorn coaches.

“I loved getting to talk to coach (Steve) Sark(isian) and meeting coach (Johnny) Nansen. I met him last week but I finally got a chance to speak with him in person about Texas,” Pettijohn said. “I liked the atmosphere at the basketball game too.”

The 6-3, 200-pound Pettijohn holds close to 40 offers from programs all over the country. Texas offered back in May of last year, and the UT coaches stressed to Pettijohn during his visit how much he’s wanted in Austin.

“Basically they said that I’m a priority for them at Texas right now,” Pettijohn said. “And they just said how they’re excited to get me down there again, and stressing that I’m a priority.”